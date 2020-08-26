The controversial reality television show, Bigg Boss Telugu, has been one of the most popular television shows down south. Now fans of this show are eagerly looking forward to the fourth season! It was earlier stated that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be premiered from August 30, but the launch date has reportedly been postponed. As per latest reports, the show will go on-air from September 2020. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni In An Oldie Look Gets Fans Excited! (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will mark the return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the show’s host. When a promo of the show was released, featuring him in three different avatars, fans were thrilled about it and were curious to know what is in store this time. As per a report in Sify.com, the makers are planning to launch the show on September 6. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Teaser Out: Here's All You Need to Know About the Next Season of the Nagarjuna Akkineni Hosted Show .

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be aired on Star Maa channel. There would be 16 contestants participating this time in the controversial reality TV show. It is said that these contestants are quarantined at a hotel in Hyderabad owing to the ongoing global crisis and considering the safety measures of the entire team. Amma Rajasekhar, Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, news presenter Devi, VJ Ariana Glory, YouTuber Gangavva, Noel Sean, are some of the names that are doing rounds. The makers of the show haven’t revealed the complete contestant list yet. Keep watching this space for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).