And here's some good news for avid Bigg Boss Telugu viewers. The show has been renewed for a fourth season and will hit the television screens in the month of August, yes a month earlier than Bigg Boss Hindi, which will commence its 14th season from September. The last season saw musician Rahul Sipligunj take home the winner's trophy. We wonder how will Bigg Boss Telugu's 4th season be executed this time, given social distancing has become a lifestyle choice because of COVID-19. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 To Re-Telecast From April 12, Junior NTR Fans Trend #ThankYouStarMaa and #NTRsBiggBossReTelecast.

Makers and channel Star Maa first teased the announcement and then unveiled the logo of the 4th season and the roving Bigg Boss eye intrigues us even more. Have the Makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Approached Mahesh Babu to Host the Reality TV Show?.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu will see the return of the dashing Akkineni Nagarjuna as its host. There was also talk of how the alarming mincrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana out the show's future at risk. But looks like everything is back on track. The show's sets for the past 2 seasons was set up in Annapurna Studios and Hyderabad and this time too will be no different. Well, excited?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).