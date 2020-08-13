Are you ready to witness fights, drama and gossip? If yes, then brace yourself as the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is out. Earlier, there were reports doing rounds that due to the COVID-19 scare, the reality show might not air this year. However, after a teaser, another promo featuring South star Nagarjuna Akkineni was released on August 12, 2020. In the promo, we can see Nagarjuna as an oldie trying to peep into a house. Well, just this little glimpse was enough for fans to rejoice. The video also sees the logo of the show. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Teaser Out: Here's All You Need to Know About the Next Season of the Akkineni Nagarjuna Hosted Show (Watch Video).

The promo was out on Star Maa's official social media handles. However, it does not mention the date of its release. Earlier, speculations were that the makers have approached Mahesh Babu for the show this year, but seems like it was not true. Nagarjuna recently shot for the show's promo in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Have the Makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Approached Mahesh Babu to Host the Reality TV Show?

Check Out Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Promo Below:

As soon as the promo was out, fans of the superstar were the most excited ones and flooded Twitter with many messages. Check out a few reactions below.

Indeed!

Natural nag sir in upcoming reality show #BiggBoss4Telugu He is going to host without any makeup. Kudos to his dedication pic.twitter.com/9pnFkSfzcj — 'ఆచార్య' రావు గోపాల రావు (@RaoGopalaRao_) August 13, 2020

Yessss!

Haha!

TRP mamul Ga Undadhu 🤙🔥 — A R Y A (@Cult_Arya) August 12, 2020

Reportedly, Bigg Boss Hindi's latest season is all set to go live from September 20, but there is no reports of when the Telugu one will air. Meanwhile, Singer Rahul Sipligunj was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and had taken home the winner's trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Stay tuned!

