Chiru 152: Mahesh Babu to Play a Cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Film?

Mahesh Babu and Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in the blockbuster film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The megastar is prepping up for his 152nd film that will once again be produced by his son Ram Charan under Konidela Production Company banner. The recent development with regards to this project is the addition of another superstar of Tollywood – Mahesh Babu. Rumours are rife that that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor would be playing a cameo in this film, which is rumoured to be titled as Acharya. Chiru 152: Megastar Chiranjeevi Once Again Collaborates With Son Ram Charan for His Next Film, Title to Be Announced Soon.

There has been no official announcement about Mahesh Babu sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in this movie. If it happens, then please note that it is the first time that the two would be working together in a film and we bet, nothing more than this could leave fans excited. As per a report in The New Indian Express, Mahesh Babu would be playing a powerful cameo that of a student leader. Talking about it the source revealed, “As it happens sometimes, Koratala changed the script after Mahesh came on board. Instead of a naxalite, the actor will now be seen as a student leader.” Chiru 152: Megastar Chiranjeevi to Play Dual Roles in Koratala Siva’s Action Entertainer?

The source further said, “It’s a 30-minute cameo, but then it’s crucial for the story. Mahesh character appears at a crucial juncture in the film and it is his track that changes the course of the narrative. It’s going to be an enterprising and intense role that will strike a chord with the masses and Mahesh gave his go-ahead without even going through the script.” The report also states that Mahesh Babu is expected to join the sets of Chiru 152 in May. The film directed by Koratala Siva is currently being shot in Ramoji Film City.