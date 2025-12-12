Akhanda 2: Thaandavam starring Nandamuri Balakrishna finally made its big debut in the theatres on Friday, December 12, 2025. The movie directed by Boyapati Srinu was originally scheduled to release in the theatres on December 5, but was postponed due to financial hurdles. Expectations from the movies were sky high due to the first instalment's blockbuster success. Netizens and fans of NBK who have already watched the Telugu movie in theatres have taken to social media to share their honest reviews. ‘Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam’: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Postponed Due to ‘Unavoidable Circumstances’, Makers Issue Apology (View Post).

‘Akhanda 2’ Twitter Review

Audience reviews for Akhanda 2: Thaandavam are pouring in on social media, and netizens are divided, reflecting contrasting opinions on the NBK starrer. A few users felt that the actor had delivered one of his best performances and that the movie was a spiritually enriching experience. Others felt the film worked only in parts, especially during the mass scenes, and was rather a disappointing experience. Some even opined that Thaman’s BGM failed to carry the film in the second half.

Watch the Trailer of ’Akhanda 2: Thaandava

A user wrote, "Akhanda 2 mostly works in parts while falling flat otherwise. Honestly, the sequel had a massive potential but it lacked solid writing and tight screenplay." Another said, "The Story Was Quite Average, Which They Could Have Made Decent Through Direction." ‘Akhanda 2’: Nandamuri Balakrishna Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead of His Telugu Fantasy Action Film’s Release, Presents Him With the Akhanda Trishul (See Pics).

Netizens Review ‘Akhanda 2’

#Akhanda2 : Follow & RT this...Comment Area/Theater...10 Tickets Give Away for Sunday Evening Shows#Review : Akhanda 2 Opens with a nice set up and mass appealing scenes & one song...But Intervel Bang is not just Mass it's massive.Just lit up and set the screen is on fire.… pic.twitter.com/aUefxjN1wL — Taraq(Tarak Ram) (@tarakviews) December 11, 2025

Divine Mass Madness with Bigger Scale and Intensity

Just watched #Akhanda2 🔥 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐4.5 /5#Akhanda2 back the divine mass madness with even more scale, emotion, and intensity.#NandamuriBalakrishna once again ROARS as Aghora Akhanda — his presence, aura, and dialogue delivery are simply electrifying. Every scene feels… pic.twitter.com/yEqU8XswKO — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) December 4, 2025

An Unnecessary Sequel?

#Akhanda2Review :- Akhanda 2 Is An Unnecessary Sequel Which There Was No Need. The Movie Was Based On A Solid And Sensitive Subject Related To The Hindu Religion Which Could Have Been Made Better. In Both The First Half And Second Half, There Are Hardly 1–2 Scenes Where You Get… pic.twitter.com/ht0CZoqjKz — MR Jaat Reviews (@mrjaatreviews) December 12, 2025

'Akhnada 2' - Pure Commercial Cinema

#Akhanda2 Review - idi Thaandavam. Rudra Thaandavam Akhanda Thaandavam Thaman Thaandavam Akhanda 2 mostly works in parts while falling flat otherwise. Honestly, the sequel had a massive potential but it lacked solid writing and tight screenplay. That said, the interval block… pic.twitter.com/fkbtmJY19s — rohith kumar (@rohithklv) December 11, 2025

'Akhanda 2' - An Underwhelming Mass Entertainer

#Akhanda2 An Underwhelming Mass Entertainer with a few mass sequences that work but the rest disappoints! The story continues from the first part with a typical Boyapati style treatment. A few mass sequences work, like the intro, interval block, and a block in the second half.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 11, 2025

More About ‘Akhanda 2’

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam starring Boyapati Srinu also features Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pnisetty and Kabir Duhan Singh in key roles. The movie is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, Jagapathi Babu and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively. The movie was released in the theatres on December 12, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).