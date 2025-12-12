Akhanda 2: Thaandavam starring Nandamuri Balakrishna finally made its big debut in the theatres on Friday, December 12, 2025. The movie directed by Boyapati Srinu was originally scheduled to release in the theatres on December 5, but was postponed due to financial hurdles. Expectations from the movies were sky high due to the first instalment's blockbuster success. Netizens and fans of NBK who have already watched the Telugu movie in theatres have taken to social media to share their honest reviews. ‘Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam’: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Postponed Due to ‘Unavoidable Circumstances’, Makers Issue Apology (View Post).

‘Akhanda 2’ Twitter Review

Audience reviews for Akhanda 2: Thaandavam are pouring in on social media, and netizens are divided, reflecting contrasting opinions on the NBK starrer. A few users felt that the actor had delivered one of his best performances and that the movie was a spiritually enriching experience. Others felt the film worked only in parts, especially during the mass scenes, and was rather a disappointing experience. Some even opined that Thaman’s BGM failed to carry the film in the second half.

Watch the Trailer of ’Akhanda 2: Thaandava

A user wrote, "Akhanda 2 mostly works in parts while falling flat otherwise. Honestly, the sequel had a massive potential but it lacked solid writing and tight screenplay." Another said, "The Story Was Quite Average, Which They Could Have Made Decent Through Direction." ‘Akhanda 2’: Nandamuri Balakrishna Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead of His Telugu Fantasy Action Film’s Release, Presents Him With the Akhanda Trishul (See Pics).

Netizens Review ‘Akhanda 2’

Divine Mass Madness with Bigger Scale and Intensity

An Unnecessary Sequel? 

'Akhnada 2' - Pure Commercial Cinema

'Akhanda 2' - An Underwhelming Mass Entertainer

More About ‘Akhanda 2’

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam starring Boyapati Srinu also features Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pnisetty and Kabir Duhan Singh in key roles. The movie is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, Jagapathi Babu and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively. The movie was released in the theatres on December 12, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats.

