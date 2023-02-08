Mollywood megastar Mammootty has had some fantastic releases last year that includes Bheeshma Parvam, Puzhu, Rorschach among others. His upcoming movie, Christopher, is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Mammukka, as he is fondly called, would be seen playing the titular role in B Unnikrishnan’s directorial. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him as the chief of DPCAW in the upcoming flick. Talking about his character the megastar stated, “Every character has a tale and like that Christopher too has one and it moves forward. Now let us see,” reports IANS. Christopher Teaser: Mammootty Is a Badass Cop in B Unnikrishnan’s Action-Thriller (Watch Video).

The Malayalam film Christopher is written by Udaykrishna and produced under the banner of RD Illuminations. Ahead of the film’s release on the big screens, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – The film features Mammootty in the lead and Vinay Rai as the main antagonist. Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Siddique, Shine Tom Chacko among others would be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the action thriller reads, “A maverick, vigilante cop who is forced to misbehave the limits of law when the system fails. It weaves across past and present whilesolving the motives and moral bruises that shape his actions.”

Watch The Second Teaser Of Christopher Movie Below:

Release Date – This Malayalam film is all set to be released in theatres on February 9.

Review – The reviews for Christopher are not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review of the Mammootty starrer is out.

