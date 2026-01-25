Mumbai, January 25: The Government of India has conferred the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award, upon 13 distinguished individuals as part of the 2026 Republic Day honours. This year’s list features a diverse array of recipients, ranging from legendary cinematic figures like Malayalam actor Mammootty and playback singer Alka Yagnik to prominent political leaders and industry titans. The awards, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, recognise "distinguished service of a high order" and emphasize lifelong dedication to public and professional excellence.

Among the 13 honorees, the government has notably included posthumous recognitions for veteran leaders who left a significant mark on Indian politics, including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren and former BJP leader VK Malhotra. The 2026 awards continue the tradition of balancing mainstream recognition with sectoral expertise, honoring figures in medicine, literature, and sports who have elevated India's global profile. Padma Vibhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

Padma Bhushan Award 2026 Recipients

S. No. Name Field State / Country 1 Ms. Alka Yagnik Art Maharashtra 2 Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Public Affairs Uttarakhand 3 Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy Medicine Tamil Nadu 4 Shri Mammootty Art Kerala 5 Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine United States of America 6 Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 7 Shri S K M Maeilanandhan Social Work Tamil Nadu 8 Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh Art Karnataka 9 Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) Public Affairs Jharkhand 10 Shri Uday Kotak Trade and Industry Maharashtra 11 Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 12 Shri Vellappally Natesan Public Affairs Kerala 13 Shri Vijay Amritraj Sports United States of America

The Impact of the Honourees

The 2026 Padma Bhushan list highlights several individuals whose work has bridged the gap between India and the global stage. Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu represents the high achievements of the Indian diaspora in medicine, while Vijay Amritraj stands as a symbol of Indian sporting excellence. The inclusion of Piyush Pandey posthumously honors the creative industry, recognising the role of branding and storytelling in India's economic growth story. Padma Shri Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

Selection Process and Investiture

The names were finalised by the Padma Awards Committee, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, after reviewing thousands of nominations from across the country. The focus this year remained on recognising individuals who have demonstrated sustained excellence over decades.

While the names were announced on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, the recipients will receive their medals and citations from President Droupadi Murmu during a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in March or April 2026. This group of 13 Padma Bhushan awardees joins a total list of 131 honorees, including 5 Padma Vibhushan and 113 Padma Shri recipients.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ministry of Home Affairs). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).