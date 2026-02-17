In a significant milestone for Indian regional cinema, the Malayalam folk-horror film Bramayugam has become the first Indian feature film to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The screening, which took place on February 12, 2024, at the museum’s Ted Mann Theatre, marked a rare international recognition for the industry as the film stood as the sole Indian selection for the museum's specialised global series. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ Makes History

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam was selected as part of the curated film series titled "Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World." This program celebrates international cinema rooted in myth, traditional storytelling, and atmospheric horror.

‘Bramayugam’ Screened at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Drawing from Kerala’s rich folklore, BRAMAYUGAM (2024) follows a young singer who stumbles into a manor steeped in sorcery, greed, and dark power along the Malabar coast. Catch it TONIGHT and experience this haunting tale on the big screen. 🎟️ https://t.co/RKZAICyIDS Academy… pic.twitter.com/qCVzBcQxXS — Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (@AcademyMuseum) February 12, 2026

By joining this series, the film was showcased alongside global classics such as the Japanese masterpiece Onibaba (1965) and modern cult hits like The Witch (2015) and Midsommar (2019). The event drew a diverse audience, with the film's monochromatic visual style and psychological depth receiving a warm reception from international viewers.

Mammootty Hailed as 'Mollywood Legend'

The screening also served as a major accolade for lead actor Mammootty. During the introductory session at the museum, the veteran star was officially referred to as a "Mollywood legend," recognising his five-decade-long career and his pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema.

Expressing his pride on social media, Mammootty noted the significance of seeing a Malayalam-language film resonate on such a prestigious global stage. Director Rahul Sadasivan also shared his gratitude, stating that seeing the film's themes of power and greed transcend language barriers was an "overwhelming" experience for the entire crew.

Critical Success and Visual Artistry

Set in 17th-century Malabar, Bramayugam follows a folk singer (played by Arjun Ashokan) who seeks refuge in a mysterious, crumbling mansion owned by the enigmatic Kodumon Potti (Mammootty).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bramayugam’:

The film has been widely praised for its monochrome cinematography, shot entirely in black and white to enhance its eerie, period-accurate atmosphere. Utilising Kerala’s rich history of Chathan and Yakshi folklore and technical excellence. Bramayugam Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Mammootty-Rahul Sadasivan’s Malayalam Horror Film!.

Where to Watch ‘Bramayugam’ on OTT

For those who missed the theatrical run or the Los Angeles screening, Bramayugam is currently available for digital streaming on the Sony LIV app. The Malayalam movie is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi dubbed versions.

