Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has sparked a major controversy after his views about God at the Varanasi launch event in Hyderabad surfaced online. During the November 15 event, the title and the first glimpse of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film were unveiled. The director began his speech by expressing his non-belief in Lord Hanuman after the team faced a few technical issues during the event. Now, a complaint has been filed against Rajamouli for the same. ‘Varanasi’: Priyanka Chopra Calls Working With Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and SS Rajamouli ‘A Privilege’ (View Pics).

Complaint Filed Against SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli's comments at the Varanasi event have elicited strong reactions from netizens on social media who criticised the filmmaker for hurting the religious sentiments of people. Now, reports sugest that Rashtriya Varana Sena has filed a complaint against the RRR director for his remark. Repotedly, the complaint has been filed atthe Saroornagar police station. alleging that Rajamouli's statements hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

‘Varanasi’ Announcement Video

THANK YOU EVERYONE for all the love, accolades and applause for the #Varanasi Announcement Video. Our whole @VaranasiMovie team is grateful to all of you. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IkjWle0gm5 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 16, 2025

The organisation expressed their concern about how casually Hindu Gods are being talked about in the film industry. They have requested the police to start an investigation and take strict measures to ensure incidents like this do not happen again. As of now, the police have taken no action in the matter.

What Exactly Happened

The Varanasi event in Hyderabad was planned as a grand reveal for the debut collaboration of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. The event faced a setback due to an unexpected technical glitch, after which the filmmaker openly confessed that he is an atheist. Rajamouli apologised to the thousands of fans who travelled from all around the world to attend the event. He also remarked that he was upset about what his father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, had earlier said about Lord Hanuman guiding their crew.

He said, "I don't believe in god. My dad said that Hanuman will guide me. I got angry when the problems happened. Is this how god is helping me? " He then took a pause and talked about how devoted his wife Rama is, saying, "She talks to him like he's her friend." He then said, "Lets see if my wife's Hanuman helps us this time." ‘Varanasi’: SS Rajamouli Thanks His Team That Brought the Title Announcement Video to Life (See Post).

SS Rajamouli Talks About Lord Hanuman During ‘Varanasi’ Launch Event – Watch Video

About ‘Varanasi’

Varanasi promises to be one of India's biggest cinematic spectacles. By the looks of it, the movie appears to be a time travel film with a touch of sci-fi, mythology and adventure themes. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2027.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).