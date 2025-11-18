As movie buffs await the release of Varanasi, Global sensation Priyanka Chopra called working with Tollywood heartthrobs Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and acclaimed director SS Rajamouli 'a privilege'. ‘Varanasi’: Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra’s Action Drama ‘Incredible’ After Mahesh Babu’s First-Look Reveal (View Poster).

Sharing a string of photos with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prithviraj on her Instagram handle, PeeCee wrote, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege (sic)."

View Priyanka Chopra's Post:

Priyanka further called promoting Varanasi with the amazing team "incredibly exhilarating".

She added, "Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating."

PeeCee further promised to live up to the expectations created after the initial glimpse of the drama.

"Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram. #Varanasi", her post concluded.

Priyanka won a lot of hearts during the grand title and teaser reveal event in Hyderabad for Varanasi.

She also gave her InstaFam a peek into what all went on behind the event.

PeeCee dropped a clip on Instagram in which she was seen practising her Telugu lines for the Varanasi event. She also showed how she worked on her speech to address the audience.

While getting ready for the event, Priyanka admitted to being nervous, saying, “it’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie".

We could also see PeeCee rehearsing her entry for the event, along with her lines with the RRR maker, and also having a discussion with co-star Mahesh Babu. ‘Globe Trotter’ Is ‘Varanasi’: SS Rajamouli Confirms Title; Reveals Mahesh Babu’s First Look Poster As ‘Rudhra’ (View Pic).

Addressing the huge gathering, the Barfi actress said, “I am so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India.”

