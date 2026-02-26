Varanasi, February 26: A shocking theft incident has sparked outrage among local traders after three women were caught on CCTV allegedly stealing undergarments worth around INR 10,000 from a hosiery shop in Lahurabir. The incident occurred on February 24, 2026, between 7:00 pm and 7:10 pm at Amanate Hosiery, located near Indian Bank under Gorass Building.

Shop owner Sudip Singh, a member of the Lahurabir Vyapar Mandal, filed a written complaint at Chetganj police station. He stated that the three unidentified women entered the store pretending to browse items and allegedly stole merchandise while staff were occupied. The entire act was recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. Singh submitted three video clips as evidence and urged police to register an FIR under Section 379 of the IPC. Jewellery Theft by ‘Real-Life Bunty and Babli’ in Lucknow: 2 Thieves Chase Couple, Steal Diamond Ring Worth INR 75,000 From Scooter Dicky (Watch Video).

Undergarments Theft in Varanasi

यूपी – वाराणसी में 3 महिलाएं कपड़ा शोरूम में गईं। इसमें 2 महिलाओं ने अंडर गारमेंट्स चुरा लिए। CCTV से तीसरी महिला की पहचान सुनीता सोनी के रूप में हुई, जो महिला व्यापार मंडल वाराणसी की अध्यक्ष हैं। सुनीता ने सफाई दी है– "मुझे रास्ते में 2 महिलाएं मिली, चोरी उन्होंने की है। मैं… pic.twitter.com/H6AvBfSdC9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 26, 2026

The matter took a dramatic turn after CCTV footage reportedly identified one of the women as Sunita Soni, said to be the president of Mahila Vyapar Mandal Varanasi. The video quickly went viral on social media, intensifying discussions across trader circles. Theft Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Woman Hides Costly Liquor Bottles in Waistband as Partner Distracts Staff, CCTV Video Exposes ‘Bunty-Babli’ Duo.

Responding to the allegations, Sunita clarified that she merely encountered the two women on the way and claimed that they committed the theft. “I will ensure the stolen goods are returned,” she said in her defense.

Police officials confirmed that the accused women have been identified and assured that legal action will follow after further investigation. The incident has triggered concern among Varanasi traders, who are now demanding stricter security measures to prevent such cases in the future.

