COVID-19 Lockdown: Shriya Saran and Husband Andrei Koscheev Are Actually Enjoying Self-Quarantine at Their Home in Barcelona (Watch Video)

Southern star Shriya Saran, who is currently in Barcelona, Spain, posted a video that shows her channelling her positivity during the quarantine. Despite the depressing atmosphere in Spain, Shriya seems to be in good spirits. Dressed in black shorts and an oversized pink sweater, Shriya is seen dancing with her husband Andrei Koscheev in the video. "Day 10 of sitting at home in Barcelona... I wanna hold your hand, once all this is over. Please stay at home. Protect yourself, protect elders... kids be good... dont behave like me! meanwhile... stay happy, spread love and good vibes only," she captioned the video. South Actor Karthi Thanks the Government and Doctors for Ensuring Individuals Safety from COVID-19.

Aarti Ravi, wife of actor Jayam Ravi, was quick to say: "u know what? Both my boys will love u just for this." Shriya got married to Russian-based entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in Rajasthan in March 2018. The couple reportedly met a few years ago in Maldives. Speaking to a media publication she said: "There's nothing to hide about my love life, but I like to keep my private life quiet and simple. My work is my bread and butter and my husband is very supportive; he would love me to do more work." Recently, the actor joined the popular app TikTok. In a TikTok video shot by her husband, she is all smiles as she chants "Tiktok". No COVID-19 Effect! Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Master To Release On Decided Date.

On the work front, Shriya has been signed to work opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna's next untitled Telugu project with director Boyapati Srinu. The duo previously worked together in "Chennakesava Reddy", "Gautamiputra Satakarni" and "Paisa Vasool". Shriya will soon be seen opposite Vemal in the Tamil film "Sandakkari", which is said to be a remake of the English movie "The Proposal". Apart from Shriya and Vemal, the film also stars Sathyan, Prabhu, KR Vijaya, Rekha, Uma Padmanabhan and "Magadheera" actor Devender Singh. Produced by Jayabalan Jayakumar, the music has been composed by Amreesh and cinematography is by RB Gurudev.