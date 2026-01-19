Space Gen: Chandrayaan is set to bring one of India’s most significant scientific achievements to the digital screen. The historical science drama will begin streaming on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026 offering viewers a dramatised look at the Chandrayaan lunar missions and the people behind them. Web Series 'Space Gen - Chandrayaan' to Chronicle India's Landmark Lunar Missions.

'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' Recreates Moon Landing Journey

The series revisits the moment when India became the first nation to successfully land near the Moon’s south pole, a site later named Statio Shiv Shakti. The project aims to combine real events with cinematic storytelling, highlighting the challenges, failures, and eventual success of the mission. Described as a dramatised documentary series, Space Gen: Chandrayaan traces the journey from Chandrayaan-2’s setback to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3.

'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' Showcases ISRO’s Grit

The show captures the emotional highs and lows experienced by scientists and engineers as they worked through technical hurdles and operational pressure. The narrative focuses on how the team continued striving despite earlier disappointment, driven by a shared ambition to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region. The series highlights the determination, intellect, resilience and teamwork that turned a national dream into reality. The series has been created by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Anant Singh. It is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) in association with JioHotstar. Known for blending strong storytelling with relatable characters, the makers aim to present a grounded and realistic portrayal of India’s space mission journey. 'Space Gen Chandrayaan' Mission Trailer Features Indian Scientists' Comeback Journey to History.

‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ Cast

Space Gen: Chandrayaan features Shriya Saran, Nakuul Mehta and Gopal Datt in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi and Danish Sait, among others. The ensemble brings together experienced performers from film, television and digital platforms, adding depth to the scientific and emotional layers of the story.

Watch ‘Space Gen Chandrayaan’ Trailer:

‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ Streaming Details

The series will stream exclusively on JioHotstar starting January 23, 2026. With a blend of factual storytelling and dramatized moments, the show aims to appeal to science enthusiasts, students, and general audiences interested in India’s space achievements. By focusing on human emotion alongside technical brilliance, Space Gen: Chandrayaan seeks to offer an engaging look at the perseverance and teamwork that defined one of India’s proudest milestones in space exploration.

