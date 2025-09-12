If you’re watching an Indian fantasy or superhero film these days, don’t leave the cinema as soon as the credits roll. Chances are, you’ll be rewarded with a post-credit scene – sometimes even two – teasing future instalments. Inspired by Marvel’s trend-setting approach, several Indian filmmakers are now adopting this strategy to build cinematic universes. Recent examples include the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which featured two post-credit scenes, and this week’s big Telugu pan-India release, Mirai. ‘Mirai’ Movie Review: Teja Sajja’s Smartly Packaged Myth-Fantasy Entertainer Needed a Tighter-Knit Framework.

So, when you head to the theatre to watch Teja Sajja’s new mythological fantasy adventure after his blockbuster hit Hanu-Man, make sure you stay seated until the very end. Directed by Karthik Gatthameni, who previously helmed Karthikeya 2, Mirai also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram.

Watch the Trailer of 'Mirai':

And yes, there’s a star cameo waiting in the film’s sole mid-credit scene, which sets the stage for the next instalment in what appears to be the beginning of a larger Mirai universe. But before we get there, let’s unpack how Mirai ends. Major SPOILERS ahead - proceed only if you’ve already watched the film.

Vedha vs Mahabir Lama: The Climax

The climax sees Mahabir Lama, now empowered by eight of Ashoka’s mystical books, more dangerous than ever. He opens a portal near the Kumbh Mela, having tricked attendees into wearing his enchanted amulets, leaving them incapacitated through a mid-air smoke portal. Mahabir even manages to seize the ninth book after spotting Vibha carrying it openly during his duel with Vedha and his staff, Mirai. It makes you wonder if Vedha should have left the book hidden, safely protected by his mother’s enchantments.

A Still From Mirai

With all nine books in his possession, Mahabir becomes almost invincible. When Vedha realises brute force won’t stop him, divine intervention comes into play. Lord Ram blesses Vedha through Mirai, which reveals itself to be Kodanda — the mythical bow of Lord Ram. The staff transforms, and Vedha fires an arrow that explodes in a magical burst. Though Mahabir’s death isn’t explicitly shown, the blast strongly suggests his defeat.

In a poetic touch, the scene cuts to the Kumbh Mela devotees, now free from Mahabir’s curse. They look skyward and see Lord Ram’s bow glowing in the heavens, prompting collective prayers. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Ending Explained: From Dulquer Salmaan’s Mystery Character To Post-Credit Scenes, Here’s How Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Film Sets Up Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.

The Mid-Credit Scene

Stay put for the credits and you’ll get a tantalising glimpse of what’s next. The mid-credit scene shows a mysterious man working in a mining facility - played by none other than Rana Daggubati. When asked about his progress with the gold, he simply touches a worker, turning him into gold. He repeats the act on another goon before disposing of the remaining workers by throwing them into the furnace.

At this moment, Vibha’s pigeon arrives with a message. Rana’s character reads it, then crushes the bird in anger (mercifully off-screen). He ominously declares that “the sins of Treta Yuga will be atoned in Kaliyuga,” before the title card for the sequel drops: Mirai: Jaithraya.

Teja Sajja and Rana Daggubati During IIFA Utsavam 2024

The word "Jaithraya" was earlier mentioned by Jayaram’s Agastya Muni and is interpreted in Hindu mythology as “leading to victory,” often linked to Lord Vishnu and divine triumph. Whether the victory belongs to Vedha or Rana’s unnamed villain remains to be seen - though the tease suggests an epic clash ahead.

Given his Midas-like touch and connection to metals, Rana’s character could be an alchemist, though his mythological ties are yet to be revealed.

What’s Next for the 'Mirai' Universe

It’s still unclear when production on Mirai: Jaithraya will begin. For context, Jai Hanuman, the sequel to Teja Sajja’s 2024 hit Hanu-Man, was announced in that film’s end-credit scene and later confirmed in October 2024, with Kantara star Rishab Shetty cast as Lord Hanuman. With Kantara: Chapter One set to release on October 2, there’s speculation that work on Jai Hanuman will commence soon after, which may delay the start of Mirai: Jaithraya until Teja Sajja wraps up his commitments.

