After the massive success of HanuMan, Telugu actor Teja Sajja is back with another ambitious superhero venture Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film combines Indian mythology, high-octane action and stunning VFX, winning the hearts of audiences across India. Now, fans can catch the film at home as it prepares for its digital premiere on JioHotstar. ‘Mirai’ Movie Review: Teja Sajja’s Smartly Packaged Myth-Fantasy Entertainer Needed a Tighter-Knit Framework (LatestLY Exclusive)

'Mirai' OTT Release Date

“Mirai tells the story of a young man chosen by fate to wield a mystical staff, a divine weapon that awakens only when destiny calls,” the filmmakers explained. “The narrative blends mythology with a modern superhero tale, exploring the timeless battle between good and evil.” The OTT release will begin on October 10, 2025 four weeks after its theatrical debut. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, while the Hindi version is expected two months later. ‘Mirai’ Ending Explained: The Star-Cameo in Post-Credit Scene of Teja Sajja’s Myth-Fantasy Movie and How That Sets Up ‘Mirai: Jaithraya’ (SPOILER ALERT)

Watch the Trailer of 'Mirai':

Teja Sajja’s Mythological Superhero Hits OTT

The movie features a stellar cast including Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, Jayaram and Getup Srinu. Manchu Manoj plays a dark antagonist, adding intensity to the story. Fans have praised the action sequences, VFX, and immersive sound design, which have set a new benchmark in Indian superhero cinema. The film’s musical score, composed by Gowra Hari (who also worked on HanuMan) perfectly complements the mythical tone and emotional depth of the story. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai was released in eight languages in theatres and has now become a pan-India spectacle ready for streaming.

