Director Desingh Periyasamy and actress Niranjani Ahathian tied the knot on February 25 in Puducherry. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair that was graced by the couple’s family members and close friends. As per a report in TOI, the newlyweds are planning to host a reception for the film fraternity in Chennai. Dulquer Salmaan who could not make it to the wedding due to his tight shoot schedules has shared a beautiful picture of the couple and wished the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal duo ‘the happiest of marital life’. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Movie Review: It’s A Thumbs Up from Twitterati for Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma’s Tamil Film!

Dulquer Salmaan congratulated the lovely duo, Desingh Periyasamy and Niranjani Ahathian, with a message that read, “Wishing this gorgeous couple the happiest of marital life ! You both perfectly compliment each other in your temperament, kindness, creativity and talent. Missing this wedding is one of my big regrets but I just couldn’t change up my shoot sched. It would have made me immensely happy to witness this in person. But lots and lots of love and prayers to you guys. The wedding looked both stunning and like an absolute blast. Here’s to the two of you @desinghperiyasamy and @niranjani_ahathian”.

The Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy. The film marked Niranjani Ahathian acting debut, who also works as a costume designer and fashion stylist in Tamil and Telugu Cinemas. Niranjani, daughter of filmmaker Agathiyan, has worked as a costume designer for films such as Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Kaaviya Thalaivan, Pencil, Kabali, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, among others. We congratulate the newlyweds and wish them a happy married life!

