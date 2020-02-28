Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Movie Review: It’s A Thumbs Up from Twitterati for Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma’s Tamil Film!
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Malayalam cinema’s favourite actor Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in Kollywood in 2014 with the film Salalah Mobiles. He has appeared in few other Tamil films as well, and some of them were also a hit. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a Tamil flick with Ritu Varma as the lead actress. This romantic thriller has released on February 28 and there are many who have already managed to catch the first day first show. And some of them are just through the first half. Those who have watched the film have given it a thumbs up. Also note, this is not the only film that has released today. The Malayalam movie, Forensic, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, has also hit the big screens. We wonder, which Mollywood actors’ film will rule at the box office. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal First Look: Dulquer Salmaan's 25th Film With Ritu Varma Looks Like a Refreshing Romantic Drama.

Twitterati have not only praised the story-line of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, but the movie buffs have also loved Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma’s refreshing chemistry. This movie is special to DQ, as he is fondly called, because Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal also happens to be his 25th film. Talking about this project, the actor had earlier said, “The movie is packed with emotion and the intensity doesn’t drop even by an ounce,” reports The Hindu. And now let's take a look at the reviews shared by fans and critics. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma's Romantic Thriller Will Keep You Guessing (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Below:

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy. Viacom18 Studios has co-produced this Tamil film with Anto Joseph Film Company.