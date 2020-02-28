Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Movie Review: It’s A Thumbs Up from Twitterati for Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma’s Tamil Film!

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Malayalam cinema’s favourite actor Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in Kollywood in 2014 with the film Salalah Mobiles. He has appeared in few other Tamil films as well, and some of them were also a hit. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a Tamil flick with Ritu Varma as the lead actress. This romantic thriller has released on February 28 and there are many who have already managed to catch the first day first show. And some of them are just through the first half. Those who have watched the film have given it a thumbs up. Also note, this is not the only film that has released today. The Malayalam movie, Forensic, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, has also hit the big screens. We wonder, which Mollywood actors’ film will rule at the box office. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal First Look: Dulquer Salmaan's 25th Film With Ritu Varma Looks Like a Refreshing Romantic Drama.

Twitterati have not only praised the story-line of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, but the movie buffs have also loved Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma’s refreshing chemistry. This movie is special to DQ, as he is fondly called, because Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal also happens to be his 25th film. Talking about this project, the actor had earlier said, “The movie is packed with emotion and the intensity doesn’t drop even by an ounce,” reports The Hindu. And now let's take a look at the reviews shared by fans and critics. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma's Romantic Thriller Will Keep You Guessing (Watch Video).

Gripping Screenplay

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal - Gripping screenplay added with super twists served in a fun cup with a pinch of comedy sprinkled over! Justice done for #DQ25 by @desingh_dp @dulQuer & @RakshanVJ stole the show. Such a sweet gesture by dir. @menongautham taking up this role! pic.twitter.com/vrSogAI6M1 — Arun Prashanth (@ArunPrashanthAP) February 27, 2020

Impressive Lead Actors

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal 1st Half : Part Rom-com.. Part Con Thriller.. Both tracks are good.. @dulQuer is charming.. @riturv is Beautiful.. @menongautham as Police officer 👌 Interval twist vera level.. Exceeding the expectations.. — Devakumar (@leostelon27) February 28, 2020

The Film Is A Jolly Fun Ride

With the super talented @dulquer after the celebrity premiere show of his 25th film #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal #KKK #DulqerSalmaan #DQ25 #Hearthrob. As usual, he was flawless and the film is a jolly fun ride 👍… https://t.co/vrqhVYVXA5 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) February 28, 2020

Just Can't Stop Praising

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal First half :- Lots of humor from @RakshanVJ 😅 . @dulQuer will conquer youngsters heart for sure. @menongautham shines as perfect cop 🤙 Intermission block unexpected 🤣🤣👌👌 — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) February 27, 2020

A Movie That's Fun To Watch

Half way through - #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal Pakka Fun Ride with unexpected Twist over the Interval! So far so good :)@menongautham looks perfect fit for the role. — Anand Vignesh (@anandvgnsh) February 27, 2020

Engaging Romantic Thriller

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy. Viacom18 Studios has co-produced this Tamil film with Anto Joseph Film Company.