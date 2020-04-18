Dhanush Fans Celebrate the Actors Birthday in 100 Days in Advance, Start Trending #100DaysForDhanushBDay on Twitter

Dhanush (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There's no doubt that the kind of craze that South celebs have on social media is like none. It has become common for fan clubs of South actors to trend their favourite celebs ahead of their birthdays or releases. Although this time, Dhanush's fans did something even more special. If you happened to go on Twitter at the moment, you will see that #100DaysForDhanushBDAY is one of the top trends. Dhanush celebrates his birthday on July 28 and fans of the actor have already started preparing for the celebrations of the same. It's amazing how much love they have been showering on the actor for his birthday in advance. Dhanush Fans Trend #WeStandWithDHANUSH after AL Azhagappan Demands Producers to Not Produce the Asuran Actor’s Films.

Fan clubs of Dhanush have been posting fan-made posters and pictures of the South superstar. There's also a fan-made trailer of his upcoming film Karnan. Dhanush's fans have also created a creative which states 100 days for his birthday which is now being shared all across Twitter. This is not the first time we have seen such a response from fan clubs, previously we have Thala Ajith and Vijay's fans do the same. Sharing an image of Dhanush on Twitter, a user wrote, "Birthday Bash To The Multi Talented and Versatile Actor Of Indian Cinema @dhanushkraja, Just 100 Days More Go For Grand whoopee.. Let's Celebrate In Advance With A Special Tag In A Massive Way !!!" Check out more tweets from this trend.

Celebrating Dhanush!

Advance Wishes for the Versatile Actor:

Birthday Bash To The Multi Talented and Versatile Actor Of Indian Cinema @dhanushkraja, Just 100 Days More Go For Grand whoopee.. Let's Celebrate In Advance With A Special Tag In A Massive Way !!! Trend Tag 👉 #100DaysForDhanushBDay pic.twitter.com/1VA86GsEZ4 — Dhanush Trends™ (@DhanushTrends) April 18, 2020

HBD in Advance to Superstar:

Lets start From here !! #100DaysForDhanushBDay You may feel tag is very simple but ending will answer you why it is simple. @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/qeOwyoqAfp — R Vasanth (@rvasanth92) April 18, 2020

Just 100 Days for Thalaivar's Birthday:

Well, if this is the celebration in advance, we can only imagine what will happen on his birthday. It's certainly going to be a big trend in July.