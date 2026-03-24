Fans of Malayalam cinema will now have to wait a little longer to witness their beloved superstar Mohanlal on the big screen in his next Drishyam 3. On Monday, the makers announced the new release date of the highly discussed drama. ‘Drishyam 3’ Actor Mohanlal Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Protection of His Personality Rights, Details Inside.

The third instalment in the popular Drishyam franchise will now reach the cinema halls on May 21, on Mohanlal's birthday. "Drishyam 3" was initially slated to release on April 2 this year, but has now been postponed. Sharing the new release date with the netizens, Mohanlal wrote on his official social media handle, "The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release (sic)."

Mohanlal Returns As Jeorgekutty on May 21, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

The reports were doing the rounds for some time that the release of director Jeethu Joseph's next might be pushed. Previously, the sources claimed that the makers are thinking about pushing the release in the wake of the ongoing tension in the Gulf. Mohanlal concluded the shoot for Drishyam 3 in December last year. A video of the superstar cutting a cake with the entire unit went viral on social media. Mohanlal started working on this drama on the same day he received Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the project will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty, along with Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Siddique as Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS, and KB Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew. Prakash Raj Joins ‘Drishyam 3’ As Producers Threaten Akshaye Khanna With Legal Action Over INR 21 Crore Fee Dispute (View Post).

Refreshing your memory, the primary instalment in the franchise, Drishyam, released back in 2013, and ended up setting a new benchmark for the Malayalam cinema. This was followed by a sequel, which came out in 2021.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Mohanlal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).