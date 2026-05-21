Mohanlal Celebrates 66th Birthday at ‘Drishyam 3’ FDFS With Fans, Viral Video Melts Hearts – WATCH

Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal marked his 66th birthday in grand fashion on Thursday, May 21, 2026, by joining hundreds of ecstatic fans for the first-day-first-show screening of his highly anticipated thriller, Drishyam 3. The actor's theatrical visit turned into a massive event for cinema lovers, with videos of the milestone celebration quickly going viral across social media platforms. ‘Drishyam 3’ Cast Fees: Mohanlal INR 20 Crore for Georgekutty Role; Know Meena and Ansiba Hassan’s Charges.

Birthday Boy Mohanlal Celebrates Drishyam 3 Release With Fans

Following a private cake-cutting ceremony with director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and close family members, Mohanlal made a surprise appearance at the historic Kavitha Theatre in Kochi. Dressed in a vibrant casual shirt, the veteran actor was seen waving to a roaring crowd of well-wishers as he navigated the theatre stairs toward the upper-deck screen to watch the early morning show.

Mohalal Attends ‘Drishaym 3’ First Day First Show at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi on His Birthday

Videos captured by fans inside and outside the venue show the premises packed to capacity, with people chanting the actor’s name and showering him with flower petals. The rare opportunity to watch the iconic character Georgekutty return to the silver screen alongside the actor himself sent social media into a frenzy, driving heavy engagement on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Massive Trade Buzz and Star-Studded Tributes

The theatrical arrival of Drishyam 3 has triggered immense momentum at the box office. According to industry insiders, the suspense thriller raked in an impressive INR 21 crore to INR 25 crore in global pre-sales alone. Trade analysts project that the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise is on track to register a spectacular opening-day gross exceeding INR 35 crore worldwide.

The celebrations on the ground were mirrored online as the Indian film industry rallied to wish the superstar. High-profile contemporaries and colleagues, including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Jackie Shroff, and Kunchacko Boban, shared heartfelt tributes and behind-the-scenes photographs to honour the actor's enduring legacy on his special day.

Return of the Iconic Georgekutty Franchise

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, Drishyam 3 marks the continuation of one of Indian cinema's most celebrated thriller sequences. The film brings back the core ensemble cast, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Siddique, reprising their roles from the previous 2013 and 2021 chapters. ‘Drishyam 3’ Censor Update: Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Receives U/A 13+ Ahead of May 21 Theatrical Release.

While the filmmakers have tightly guarded specific plot details, early trailers hint that the narrative focuses on Georgekutty confronting the legal and emotional repercussions of his past cover-ups one final time. Following its mandatory theatrical window, the movie is scheduled to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video later this summer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).