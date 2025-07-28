On Dulquer Salmaan's 42nd birthday, the makers unveiled the first official teaser of Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra. Produced by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films, the project marks a significant milestone in Malayalam cinema, not only as the launchpad of a new cinematic universe but also as the industry’s first female superhero film. Kalyani Priyadarshan stars in the titular role, playing a hero whose origins appear rooted deep in history. Naslen plays the male lead. ‘Lokah – Chapter 1 Chandra’: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Film Is Set for Onam Release, Teaser Introduces a Mystical World.

Slated for release in cinemas during Onam 2025, Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra is written and directed by Dominic Arun. The film is intended to be the first chapter of a larger franchise, with two more instalments planned. Each chapter will reportedly spotlight a different protagonist, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas respectively.

Media reports claim Dulquer and Tovino might make cameo appearances in this first instalment to establish narrative continuity across the franchise. In fact, some believe the teaser already hints at their presence.

Dulquer and Tovino in 'Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra' Teaser?

The teaser features a scene, possibly set in ancient times, of a bearded, ascetic-looking warrior on horseback gazing at something engulfed in flames. Many fans suspect this character is played by Tovino Thomas. If true, speculation is already swirling: Could Tovino be portraying the mythical figure Lord Parasurama?

As for Dulquer’s possible appearance, viewers have pointed to a mysterious gloved hand holding ninja stars, followed earlier by a fleeting glimpse of a masked figure, believed to be his character. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: In Pics - The Unmistakable Charisma of a Modern Icon.

Netizens Claiming to Discover Dulquer and Tovino in 'Lokah' Teaser

The film also stars Sandy, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, known for his atmospheric and dynamic scores.

Malayalam cinema has rarely ventured into the superhero genre, making Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra a bold and exciting new step. Notable past efforts include Basil Joseph’s critically acclaimed Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, and the cult (if meme-worthy) Athisayan by Vinayan.

With its intriguing blend of myth, mystery, and modernity, Lokah could usher in a new wave of genre filmmaking in Kerala’s film industry.

