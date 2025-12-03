It’s that time of the year when IMDb, one of the most popular digital movie databases, releases its list of the most popular stars of the year, and to everyone’s surprise, the top spots have been claimed by two names who made their big-screen debuts this year. IMDb recently released its list of the Most Popular Stars of 2025, and Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have topped the list, defeating big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rajinikanth. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025; Ahaan Gets Emotional in First-Ever Award Speech, Aneet Calls Him ‘Best Friend’, As She Kisses Him (Watch Video).

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Top IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025

IMDb has put Ahaan Panday in the number 1 spot in their list of Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025. His Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda takes the number 2 spot. They have bagged the spots for the romantic musical hit Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, which became one of the biggest hits of the year. The YRF-backed film collected INR 570 crore worldwide.

In Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday plays the role of Krrish Kapoor, an emotionally complex musician who falls in love with a writer, Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda. Their romance and challenges form the basic premise of Saiyaara.

IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025

1. Ahaan Panday

2. Aneet Padda

3. Aamir Khan

4. Ishaan Khatter

5. Lakshya

6. Rashmika Mandanna

7. Kalyani Priyadarshan

8. Triptii Dimri

9. Rukmini Vasanth

10. Rishab Shetty

Ahaan Panday and Aneet React to the Honour

Ahaan Panday expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the honour and said, "This is deeply humbling for me. To be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list with my first film is nothing short of a dream come true and a full circle Paulo Coelho moment. But truly, if anything, this recognition makes me a little more aware of the responsibility I have towards my craft, and at the same time, it excites me for what’s to come."

Aneet Padda also expressed her deep gratitude for the big recognition and said, "Being recognised by IMDb as one of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 still feels a little unreal. Saiyaara changed my life in ways I am only beginning to understand, and to know that people across countries and languages connected with my work means more to me than I can explain. Thank you for the love. It is the biggest fuel I have."

IMDb Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025

IMDb also released the list for the Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025, and once again, someone from the Saiyaara team stole the show. Mohit Suri topped the list, with Aryan Khan, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anurag Kashyap taking the second, third and fourth spots respectively. L2: Empuraan fame Prithviraj Sukumaran claimed the fifth position on the list, while R.S. Prasanna and Anurag Basu emerged in the sixth and seventh spots. Dominic Arun, Lakman Utekar and Neeraj Ghaywan were placed in the remaining spots. ‘Lokah’ Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan Begins Shooting for Women-Centric Film Directed by Debutant Thiraviyam SN.

What’s Next for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda?

The list was made based on page visits by over 250 million visitors on the IMDb site globally in 2025. Their film, Saiyaara's success, catapulted them to success overnight. Ahaan Panday next has an action film with Ali Abbas Zafar, while Aneet Padda will be seen in Maddock Horror Comedy Franchise's upcoming film Shakti Shalini.

