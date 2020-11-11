Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal are all set to team up for the film titled Eeswaran. The makers have released the first look of the female lead with Simbu and their chemistry looks adorable. Directed by Suseenthiran, the upcoming film is all set to be released during the time of Pongal next year. The makers had released film’s official poster in October last week and now the lead pair’s look has surfaced online. Eeswaran First Look and Motion Poster Out Now: Silambarasan TR’s Next Film With Suseenthiran All Set For A Pongal Release.

Eeswaran is touted to be a village drama and is said to be loaded with fun, romance and action. The picture that has surfaced online shows Nidhhi Agerwal dressed in a saree, hair left open, a simple village belle, wrapped her arms around Silambarasan. It is indeed a cute picture of the duo. Take a look at it right away, if you haven’t seen it yet.

Nidhhi Agerwal Opposite Silambarasan In Eeswaran

Silambarasan has reportedly shed tons of weight to get in shape for this particular role. Bharathiraja, Bala Sarvanan and others would be seen in supporting roles. The film’s teaser is expected to be released during the time of Diwali. Thaman S has been roped in to compose the music, whereas Thirunavukkarasu would be handling the cinematography. The film is bankrolled by the production company Madhav Media.

