Makers of Simbu, aka Silambarasan took to Twitter on October 26 to release the motion poster and first look of their next - Eeswaran. Directed by Suseenthiran, Eeswaran has been set for a Pongal 2021 release. Adding to the good news, the movie will have a theatrical release and not go the OTT way like many movies in the current times have been going. This Video of Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Boyfriend Silambarasan From the Sets of Maha Leaks Online.

Said to be a village drama, the movie is produced by Madhav Media and music has been provided by Thaman SS. As per reports, Silambaran had also lost oodles of weight to get into shape for his role in this drama based on life in a village. Ex-Flames Hansika Motwani and Simbu to Work Together in UR Jameel’s Maha?.

Check Out the Motion Poster Below:

Check Out Silambarasan's Tweet Below:

The motion poster takes the audience through a field to see Simbu holding a snake and looking at someone in the background sharply. In the tweet that Silambarasan shared, he also wrote, "ThaandavaPongal2021" thus hinting that the movie will release during the Tamil New Year. At the end of the motion poster, we also see STR holding a bat as well, only further intriguing us about the film's storyline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).