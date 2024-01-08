Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao visited the Sri Kalahastiswara Swamy temple today with his family and performed a special Pooja. Filmmaker participated in the Rahu Ketu Pooja. Ram Charan Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple! Tollywood Actor’s Video After Completing Ayyappa Deeksha Goes Viral – WATCH

Following the ritual, the temple authorities presented them with Tirtha Prasad, and Vedic scholars bestowed blessings upon them.

K Raghavendra Rao At Sri Kalahastiswara Swamy Temple

K Raghavendra Rao at Sri Kalahastiswara Swamy temple (Photo Credits: ANI)

Legendary Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao has directed more than 100 films in his career spanning more than four decades. His breakthrough into Hindi cinema in the 1980s includes blockbusters such as Himmatwala, Tofha, Justice Choudary, Farz Aur Kanoon, Jaani Dost, and others (16 films)