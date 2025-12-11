URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, hit the theatres on December 5, 2025. The spy action thriller is making waves at the box office, collecting INR 180 crore in India. People are storming the theatres to watch the movie on the big screen, thanks to its gripping story and intense performances. Amid the film's massive success, an alleged tweet of filmmaker Siddharth Anand has gone viral, where he seems to have taken a dig at Telugu producer Naga Vamsi. ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar? Here’s What We Know.

Did Siddharth Anand Troll Telugu Producer Naga Vamsi?

A social media post about Dhurandhar has unexpectedly pulled Telugu producer Naga Vamsi into the spotlight due to one of his previous remarks made about Bollywood. The roaring box office success of Dhurandhar has renewed the North-South debate. It all began after an X (formerly Twitter) user casually shared a photo of Naga Vamsi with the caption, "Where is this guy?" Director Siddharth Anand was one among the pipel who replied to that tweet saying, "somewhere not getting sleep."

Reddit User Shares Screenshot of Siddharth Anand’s Now-Deleted Post

What Made Naga Vamsi Land in the Ongoing Debate Surrounding ‘Dhurandhar’

During a discussion at the Galatta Plus Mega Pan-India Producer's Round Table 2024, there was a discussion about the influence and reach of regional cinemas in India and abroad. Producer Boney Kapoor said that Telugu films have a unique market in the US Vamsi interrupted him by saying, "One thing, sir, you have to accept this. It might sound really harsh. We South Indians have changed the way you (Bollywood) look at cinema. Because you guys were stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu. You witnessed a change with Baahubali, RRR, Animal and Jawan.

Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor’s Heated Debate on Rising Influence of Tollywood

Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor engage in a debate about Tollywood's rising dominance over Bollywood in the Indian mass cinema genre. pic.twitter.com/SAiPffyvmi — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) December 30, 2024

Responding to the backlash over his comments, Naga Vamsi told Telugu360, "If they really believe I disrespected Boney, I am sorry. I never wanted to disrespect anyone, especially Bollywood. As a South Indian, I was just proud of the kind of work we have done post-COVID-19."

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Update

Siddharth Anand Reviews ‘Dhurandhar’

A few days back, Siddharth Anand took his X handle to share his review of Dhurandhar. Showing praises on the Ranveer Singh-starrer, the director wrote, "DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for a long with you. It doesn’t leave you. You crave for wanting more. It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak! How! How? Because the director @AdityaDharFilms

propelled all of them with his conviction. And his passion, which shows in every frame. There are some scenes that are executed like a seasoned maestro. Each performance, all of them, have just submitted and allowed their best to be extracted. I'm going to go again. And I don't remember wanting to see a film again in the theatres for years.. so happy!."

Siddharth Anand Hails ‘Dhurandhar’

DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for long with you. It doesn’t leave you. You crave for wanting more. It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak! How! How? Because the director @AdityaDharFilms propelled all of them with his conviction. And his passion.… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) December 7, 2025

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar also stars Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles. While everyone is receiving immense love for their performance, Aksaye Khanna has taken the internet by storm with his. The actor is being lauded for his portrayal of Rehman Dakat in the film. Moreover, the dance sequence to Bahraini rapper Fipperachi's "Fa9la" featuring Khanna has also become a huge hit among fans.

