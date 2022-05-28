Director Anil Ravipudi has delivered F3, the sequel to his blockbuster F2, as promised. Despite failing to garner critical acclaim, the film appears to be doing well with family audiences. F3 earned Rs 4.06 crore in Nizam, Rs 5.05 crore in Andhra Pradesh, and Rs 1.26 crore in Ceded, bringing the first-day total to Rs 10.37 crore, according to the film's unit. F3 Song Woo Aa Aha Aha: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada Dance Their Hearts Out in This Peppy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

F3 – Fun and Frustration: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film ‘Falls Flat’ for Twitterati. This is expected to be Venkatesh and Varun Tej's biggest day one collection. Dil Raju's strategy of not going with low ticket prices is paying off handsomely for the film. Surprisingly, the film's last two shows grossed significantly more than its first two shows in Telugu states. This is a good sign for the film, which received mediocre reviews from the audience.

Bookings for the film on Saturday and Sunday seem to be decent. On the other hand, the film had a strong overseas debut, grossing $500,000 on its first day, including the premiere show.