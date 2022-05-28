Director Anil Ravipudi has delivered F3, the sequel to his blockbuster F2, as promised. Despite failing to garner critical acclaim, the film appears to be doing well with family audiences. F3 earned Rs 4.06 crore in Nizam, Rs 5.05 crore in Andhra Pradesh, and Rs 1.26 crore in Ceded, bringing the first-day total to Rs 10.37 crore, according to the film's unit. F3 Song Woo Aa Aha Aha: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada Dance Their Hearts Out in This Peppy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).
Bookings for the film on Saturday and Sunday seem to be decent. On the other hand, the film had a strong overseas debut, grossing $500,000 on its first day, including the premiere show.
