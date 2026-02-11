Bengaluru, February 11: The appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap has ignited a heated debate across Karnataka, pitting the state’s marketing ambitions against its deep-rooted cultural identity. While the iconic brand looks to expand its footprint globally, critics argue the choice overlooks local talent and undermines the heritage of a product inextricably linked to the state’s history.

The Roots of the Controversy

The dispute began earlier this week after Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a state-owned enterprise, officially signed Tamannaah Bhatia for a two-year term. The decision immediately drew fire from various Kannada organizations and opposition leaders. Critics, including BJP MP K Sudhakar, have labeled the move "anti-Kannada," questioning why a non-Kannada-speaking actress was chosen to represent a brand that serves as a symbol of Karnataka’s pride. Social media has seen a surge of recommendations for local actresses who critics believe would have been more "culturally appropriate" representatives. Why Is Tamannaah Bhatia Facing Backlash for Endorsing Mysore Sandal Soap?.

Government and KSDL Defense

In response to the backlash, the Congress-led state government and Industries Minister M.B. Patil have defended the selection as a purely strategic business move. Officials clarified that the decision was made by a professional committee after evaluating several candidates on merit. KSDL noted that while Kannada actors were considered, many were unavailable due to existing endorsements with competing brands. The primary objective behind hiring a pan-India star like Tamannaah is to capture markets outside of Karnataka and overseas, where the brand sees its highest growth potential.

A Century of Heritage

The controversy is heightened by the soap’s unique history. Founded in 1916 by the Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, and Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya, the brand was established to utilize the state's vast sandalwood reserves during World War I. For over 100 years, Mysore Sandal Soap has remained the only soap in the world made with 100% pure sandalwood oil. This royal lineage has made it more than just a consumer product; it is a "Geographical Indication" (GI) tagged asset that many citizens feel should be represented by someone intimately connected to the land. Saurabh Dwivedi Spotted With Girija Oak, Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Mumbai (Watch Viral Video).

Politics and Brand Identity

This is not the first time Mysore Sandal Soap has been at the center of a political storm. The brand has frequently been used as a tool for political messaging regarding "Kannada Asmita" (Kannada pride). The current administration argues that to keep a century-old brand competitive in a modern FMCG market dominated by multinational corporations, it must look beyond regional boundaries. However, for those protesting, the "Face of Karnataka" belongs to its own people, highlighting the ongoing tension between commercial modernization and the preservation of regional heritage.

