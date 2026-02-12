Producer Ektaa Kapoor is reportedly eyeing a fresh pairing for the next instalment of her successful horror franchise. Sources suggest that Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood veteran Aamir Khan, and Tamannaah Bhatia are in discussions to lead the upcoming project, which is expected to be titled Ragini 3. The film marks a significant shift for the series as it moves away from its "erotic horror" roots toward a more supernatural, high-scare narrative. Why Is Tamannaah Bhatia Facing Backlash for Endorsing Mysore Sandal Soap?.

Junaid Khan Joins ‘Ragini MMS 3’?

The potential casting of Junaid Khan has sparked considerable interest within the industry. After making his mark with projects like Maharaj and the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din (slated for May 2026), Junaid is reportedly exploring diverse genres.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are in talks to be a part of Ektaa Kapoors ucpoming film and is titled Ragini 3." insiders indicate that the production team is keen on the fresh chemistry between Junaid and Tamannaah. This would be the first time the two share the screen, following the franchise's tradition of launching or rebranding stars, such as Rajkummar Rao in the original and Sunny Leone in the sequel.

Directorial Shift and Production Delays

The project recently faced a minor hurdle following the exit of director Sahir Raza. Raza, known for his work on several high-profile web series, reportedly had to step down due to scheduling conflicts with a Netflix commitment.

To keep the project on track, the producers have reportedly brought director Shashanka Ghosh on board. Ghosh, who directed the hit Veere Di Wedding, is expected to bring a more polished and modern aesthetic to the franchise. Along with the directorial change, reports suggest the film will be rebranded simply as Ragini 3, focusing heavily on supernatural elements and atmospheric horror.

Expanding the ‘Ragini’ Legacy

The Ragini MMS franchise began in 2011 as a "found-footage" sleeper hit and expanded in 2014 with a high-budget sequel. For the third chapter, Ektaa Kapoor is reportedly planning a larger scale of production. ‘Mere Raho’: Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood Debut With Junaid Khan DELAYED Due to Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’? Here’s What We Know.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently managing a busy 2026 slate including Vvan and O'Romeo, was reportedly impressed by the script's "horror quotient." Rumours also suggest the makers are planning to recreate the musical success of previous hits, like "Baby Doll", with a new chart-topping track tailored for Tamannaah.

