The Telugu film F3 starring Venkatesh Dagguabti and Varun Tej, which was released in theatres on Friday, has left a mixed impression on audiences. Reports emanating from the early screenings suggest that F3 falls short of the expectations set by F2, the first installment of the Fun & Frustration franchise. F3 - Fun and Frustration Review: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Movie Is a Wholesome Entertainer, Say Netizens.

The film had a good first half, with Venkatesh's night blindness as his comedic streak and Varun Tej's stutter as his entertaining aspect, but it falls flat as the narrative relies solely on the lead actors and lacks a strong story. The second half consists primarily of old-school slapstick comedy. What the audience perceives is that Anil Ravipudi has tried to imitate the approach of EVV Satyanarayana, the late Telugu director known for his parodies, but he seems to have failed to recognise that it is nearly impossible to replicate the old master's style. F3 Song Woo Aa Aha Aha: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada Dance Their Hearts Out in This Peppy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).