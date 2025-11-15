Ever since the grand Globe Trotter event was announced, audiences had been eagerly counting down to witness India’s biggest-ever film reveal. The spectacular event, held on November 15 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, witnessed the unveiling of the title of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited project — Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. 'Globe Trotter': SS Rajamouli Unveils Priyanka Chopra’s First Look, Calls Her ‘The Woman Who Redefined Indian Cinema on Global Stage’ (View Post).

The teaser was showcased on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen, setting the tone for what promises to be another cinematic milestone from the visionary filmmaker. Along with the title reveal, it was also announced that the film is set for a Sankranti 2027 release.

The excitement reached new heights when Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s powerful portrayal of Mandakini were unveiled to thunderous applause.

Backed by Mahesh Babu’s massive fanbase, the Hyderabad event saw an extraordinary turnout of over 50,000 fans, making it one of the largest film events ever hosted in India.

On November 13, Rajamouli had already teased the announcement by unveiling a poster introducing Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini. Sharing it on social media, he wrote: “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of Mandakini.” ‘GlobeTrotter’ First Single: Shruti Haasan and MM Keeravaani’s Song From Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film Out! (Watch Video).

Priyanka also shared the poster on her social media with the caption: “She’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter.”

Rajamouli later revealed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s poster, writing:

“After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, ‘You are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.’ Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist Kumbha was creatively very satisfying. Thank you, @therealprithvi, for slipping into his chair… literally. #GlobeTrotter.”

