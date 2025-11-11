Actress Shruti Haasan lent her voice to a Telugu song in the upcoming SS Rajamouli film titled Globe Trotter. It stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan shared a couple of photos from her song recording session with the music composer MM Keeravani. ‘Globe Trotter’: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli Gear Up for a Grand Event at Ramoji Film City on November 15.

In one of the videos posted by the actress, Shruti Haasan was seen humming a song while MM Keeravani played the piano. The star called it one of the most "special moments" of her life.

Shruti Haasan Shares Pictures From the Studio With MM Keeravaani

"It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir's musical. What a powerful track...LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER. I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys. He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that's what he was starting playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appas song ... ! and that moment was super special Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day." wrote Shruti Haasan.

‘GobeTrotter’ First Single Out!

The T Series shared the song on their YouTube handle, which featured Shruti Haasan recording the song in a recording studio. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has announced the dates for the first reveal of his highly anticipated film helmed by the 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli. ‘Globe Trotter’ First Look: S S Rajamouli Unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Fierce Look As Kumbha; Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra React to the Villain’s Powerful Reveal (View Post).

The makers have planned a "Globetrotter event" to unveil the first look at the film. It is set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15.

Priyanka Chopra is also playing a prominent role in the film.