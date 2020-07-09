K Balachander, who is also known as KB, was one of the prolific filmmakers of Indian Cinema. He is known to helm films that have unconventional themes and hard-hitting subjects. Known for a distinct film-making style, Balachander was a successful writer and director. From focusing on relationships, social themes, portrayal of women as bold personalities, many of his films had earned a cult status owing to the bold content and controversial themes. His contribution to the world of cinema is unforgettable. 7 Iconic Roles of Max von Sydow That Are Utterly Unforgettable.

K Balachander’s career spanned for more than five decades and he has given some of the finest films. Today, on his 90th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the popular movies helmed by this revolutionary filmmaker. 7 Iconic Movies Written By Javed Akhtar That We Love To Watch.

Neerkumizhi – KB had started his journey in the world of cinema as screenwriter in 1964 and the following year he made his directorial debut with the film Neerkumizhi. This movie was based on his play of the same name and the actor’s roped in for this movie were a part of KB's regular troupe. It was a National Award-winning film.

Arangetram – This 1973 released film, written and directed by KB, dealt with poverty and prostitution. Starring actress Prameela in the lead, this flick had marked Kamal Haasan’s first film as an adult actor. It was a commercially successful film that was remade in Hindi by KB, titled Aaina, marking his directorial debut in Hindi Cinema.

Aboorva Raagangal – This romantic drama featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role and it was Rajinikanth’s acting debut. The latter, who had a minor role, was featured as an abusive husband. Aboorva Raagangal that explored the concept of relationships between people with wide age gaps, won three National Film Awards.

Manmadha Leelai – Kamal Haasan has worked in numerous films with K Balachander and even in Manmadha Leelai, he was the lead actor, in which he played the role of a womaniser. This hit film is considered a trendsetter in Tamil Cinema.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye – After directing Aaina in 1977, four years later KB re-entered Bollywood with the film titled Ek Duuje Ke Liye. It was a remake of KB’s Telugu film Maro Charitra. It was a blockbuster, National Award-winning movie starring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri in the lead, marking their debut in Bollywood.

K Balachander has won numerous accolades and that also includes nine National Film Awards. The legendary filmmaker is also the proud recipient of Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Balachander breathed his last on December 23, 2014, due to complications from the urinary tract infection and other age-related ailments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).