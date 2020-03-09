Max von Sydow Dies at 90: 7 Iconic Roles of the Hollywood Great That Are Utterly Unforgettable

Max von Sydow Dies at 90: 7 Iconic Roles of the Hollywood Legend That Are Utterly Unforgettable

Max von Sydow, one of Hollywood's greatest icons, has passed away on March 8, 2020. The news was confirmed by his wife, documentary filmmaker Catherine von Sydow in a statement to the media that said, ""It's with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020." The actor breathed his last in his residence in Provence, France. He was 90. Max von Sydow Dies at 90: Fans Pour Heartfelt Messages For the Late Game Of Thrones Actor (Read Tweets).

The two-time Academy Award nominated Swedish-born actor was known for his association with the legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, with whom he went on the work with 11 films, including classics like The Seventh Seal, Hour of the Wolf and Shame. He has also been a part of some iconic films like Flash Gordon, Three Days of Condor, Conan The Barbarian, The Exorcist (and its sequel), Never Say Never Again, Dune, Dreamscape, and even Star Wars: The Force Awakens. His final role will be in Echoes of the Past.

Von Sydow has left behind a great legacy, and some memorable roles. Let's remember this great actor with some of his most iconic roles.

Antonius Block in The Seventh Seal

Max von Sydow in The Seventh Seal

In perhaps, the most mesmerising Bergman film, Von Sydow played a knight who gets into a game of chess with none other than... Death. Makes you want to check out this movie immediately, right?

Jesus Christ in The Greatest Story Ever Told

Max von Sydow in The Greatest Story Ever Told

From playing chess with Death to playing God's son who returned from dead, Von Sydow plays Jesus of Nazareth from his birth to his ascension to the Heaven. The movie also stars other greats like Charlton Heston, Martin Landau, Telly Savalas, Donald Pleasence, Sidney Poitier, John Wayne etc.

Father Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist

Max von Sydow in The Exorcist

Considered as one of the greatest horror films ever made, William Friedkin's The Exorcist was a global hit and continues to terrify generations till now. The horror movie has Von Sydow play Father Merrin, the older of the two priests, who try to exorcise the young, possessed Regan and are witness to some horrifying acts of evil.

Harry Haller in Steppenwolf

Max von Sydow in Steppenwolf

A film adaptation of Hermann Hesse's 1927 novel Steppenwolf, the movie was known for its special effects and had the actor play a strange concoction of a half-human, half animal, living through depression, only for Life to give him another chance to experience its pleasures. What's interesting about the movie is that it is not easily available, adding to its impenetrable enigma.

Emperor Ming the Merciless in Flash Gordon

Max von Sydow in Flash Gordon

Ignoring the racial connotations, Von Sydow's antagonist Emperor Ming the Merciless is the perfect fit for the craziness of a Flash Gordon movie. A closer look, and you will realise that his look is what inspired Amrish Puri's cheesy villain in Tehelka. While a box office flop, Flash Gordon is now considered a cult classic and is most remember for its killer soundtrack by Queen.

Director Lamar Burgess in Minority Report

Max von Sydow in Minority Report

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi action thriller has Tom Cruise as an precog officer who catches criminals before they commit a crime. He is on the run when one of the premonitions show him committing a murder of a person, he doesn't know. Sydow plays the director of the organisation that is now hunting the hero, and he is impressive as the villain of the piece.

Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones

Max von Sydow in Game of Thrones

Of course, every character in HBO's iconic series, whether good or bad, has achieved cult status. The same goes for Max Von Sydow, who plays the all-knowing Three-Eyed Raven in what is one of show's weakest storylines, though it does lead to that infamous 'Hold the Door' moment.