Kajal Aggarwal rings in her 38th birthday today. The south beauty has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and continues to strike the heartstrings of the audience with her brilliant choice of roles. Kajal had made her acting debut in 2004 with the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in which she shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai. Although it was just a minor supporting role, she grabbed audiences’ attention with her performance. Singham, Hey Sinamika, Ghosty are among her top films. Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Perennially Chic & Versatile, She's the Fashionista Whom We Always Root For!

On the occasion of Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday today, here’s looking at some of her best movies that impressed the audience to date.

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

The film helmed by Samir Karnik marked Kajal Aggarwal’s acting debut. She portrayed the character of Aishwarya Rai’s sister in this film.

Magadheera

Being one of the best performances of Kajal Aggarwal’s career span so far, she portrayed the role of a princess called Indira aka Indu, who falls for Raghu. In this reincarnation based theme film, Kajal is the queen of Udayghar and falls for a warrior named Bhairav (played by Ram Charan) in her past life.

Singham

This movie marked Kajal’s comeback to Bollywood in which she was paired opposite Ajay Devgn. Kajal gained massive attention and received praise for her performance as Kavya Bhosle in the super-hit action flick.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Kajal Aggarwal was paired opposite Rana Daggubati in the film as the main female protagonist. Kajal’s role as Radha, oner of her most admirable roles, was indeed a powerful one and the entire movie revolved around her.

Ghosty

The horror-comedy featured Kajal Aggarwal alongside Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar and Urvashi. Her character as inspector Aarthi was lauded by audience once again.

