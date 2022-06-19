Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal who welcomed her first baby in April this year will have a rather special birthday celebration this time. Kajal will turn 37 on June 19 and while the celebration would be special, it may be a low-key affair. Throughout her maternity days, Kajal aced her pregnancy fashion and opted for comfy attires that also look stylish. And while that was her maternity fashion, Kajal's sartorial sense before that was equally fabulous and chic. Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Did You Know The Magadheera Fame Actress Had Shared Screen Space With Aishwarya Rai In Her Debut Film?

Kajal's personal sense of styling is quite easy to imitate. She doesn't go overboard with her styling and restricts herself to outfits that are easy to carry. From chic sarees to cutesy dresses, her choices revolve around these particular designs with major changes each time of course. Over the years, we have found ourselves growing fond of this pretty lady and while her acting capability is a major reason, that's not the only one. Her affinity and inclination toward fashion is another big one! On Kajal Aggarwal's birthday today, we pick some of her brightest fashion appearances that continue to strike a chord with us. 5 Beautiful Photos of Kajal Aggarwal in Designer Lehengas and Saree!

In Payal Khandwala

In Gaurav Gupta

In Notebook

In Arpita Mehta

In Pankaj & Nidhi

In Manish Malhotra

In Sunita Shekhawat

Happy Birthday, Kajal Aggarwal!

