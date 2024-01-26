Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently on a vacation to Switzerland with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and son Neil, on Friday shared dreamy photographs from their holiday. The pictures, which are clicked at Grindelwald, show the Kitchlu family in winter outfits. They are posing against the beautiful snow-laden mountains. Kajal is adorably holding and hugging her baby son, while some snaps show them cutely playing and enjoying the locales. Indian 2: Netflix Confirms Acquisition of OTT Rights for Kamal Haasan, Siddharth & Kajal Aggarwal's Upcoming Tamil Action Film

Kajal Aggarwal Instagram Post

The string of photos was captioned: "From fresh snowfall to hot Rostis- our winter holiday in a minute". Fans took to the comment section and said: "Awww". One user wrote: "brilliant pics". In a private ceremony, Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. She gave birth to a boy on April 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal last featured in the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. She next has Indian 2, Uma, and Satyabhama in the pipeline.

