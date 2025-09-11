Rumours about celebrity deaths have become quite common these days, but each time they surface, fans are left worried and shocked for a brief period until confirmations suggesting otherwise are made. A couple of days ago, there were rumours that Kajal Aggarwal had died in a road accident. However, the Singham actress took to social media to set the record straight, confirming that she is fine. On Wednesday (September 10), Kajal Aggarwal made her first public appearance amidst the death hoax. Kajal Aggarwal Death News: 'I Am Perfectly Fine', Says Actress, Reacting to Rumours of Her 'Accident' and Urging Fans Not to Spread False News (View Post).

Kajal Aggarwal Makes First Public Appearance Amid Death Hoax

After rubbishing the alarming reports about her death, Kajal Aggarwal made her first public appearance on Wednesday in Mumbai. In a video shared by the paprazzi handle Instant Bollywood on Instagram, the actress was seen wearing a black top along with blue jeans. She greeted the paparazzi with a smile and posed for a few pictures before heading to her destination. Her appearance sent a clear message of resilience, showing that she remains unfazed by the unsettling rumours.

Kajal Aggarwal Spotted in Mumbai Amid Death Hoax

Kajal Aggarwal on Her Death Hoax

A few days back, rumours about Kajal Aggarwal tragically dying in a car accident spread like wildfire on social media, prompting a swift response from the actress herself. Taking to Instagram, she dismissed the rumours as baseless and untrue. She wrote, "I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident and no longer around. And honestly, it's quite amusing as it's untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe and doing very well. I kindly request you to not believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead." ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and More – Actors Who Confirmed Being Part of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Saga Through Social Media!.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Wor Front

Kajal Aggarwal, who was last seen as goddess Parvati in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, next has several big films in her pipeline, including The India Story, Indian 3 and Ramayana. In Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, the actress will be seen portraying Raavana's wife Mandodari opposite Yash. The mythological film is set for a Diwali 2026 release.

