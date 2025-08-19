Acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, known for helming Ghajini, Holiday, and Darbar, opened up about his latest Bollywood project, Sikandar. Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi, the film, which was expected to be a blockbuster, performed miserably at the box office. The director, who initially blamed the film's failure on the language barrier, has now confessed to the real issue behind the movie's execution. ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

AR Murugadoss on What Went Wrong With ‘Sikandar’

During a recent interview with the YouTube channel Velaipechu Voice, director AR Murugadoss discussed the challenges he faced in Sikandar's execution and the personal toll it took on him. Talking about the film's story, he said, "The story of Sikandar was about a king who fails to understand his wife. We are all like that. Whether it's our mother, friend, or wife, we often don't value relationships. Only after they leave us do we feel the guilt."

AR Murugadoss’ ‘Madharaasi’ Poster

He continued, "Only after her death, when her organs are donated to three people, he tries to fulfil the things whch he couldnt do for her when she was alive." He admitted, "The story was emotional, but I couldn't execute it well."

AR Murugadoss on Why ‘Sikandar’ Flopped

Best known in Bollywood for his success with Aamir Khan and Asin’s Ghajini, Murugadoss admitted that making an original film like Sikandar was far more challenging. He said, “I could make Ghajini (Hindi) because it was a remake, but that wasn’t the case with Sikandar.” For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Asin’s Ghajini is a remake of the 2005 Tamil hit of the same name, starring Suriya alongside Asin, and also directed by Murugadoss.

After ‘Sikandar’ AR Murugadoss To Return to Bollywood?

Despite Sikandar's disappointing box office run, Murugadoss expressed hope to return to Hindi cinema with a proper plan. He said, "I am not saying that I wont return to Hindi cinema; I will if I find my comfort zone. But when the audience can't connect with my thinking, it affects me deeply." Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies This Year – Sadly, Not All Are Hits!.

AR Murugadoss’ Work Front

AR Murugadoss, whose last directorial was Sikandar, next has Madharaasi with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The movie is set for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

