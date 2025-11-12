Hyderabad, November 12: Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who was in Australia on a holiday with her family, has now expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims killed in the car explosion that took place in Delhi on Monday night. Taking to her Instagram stories section to pen her thoughts on the incident, she wrote, "Deeply affected by the tragic incident near the Red Fort last evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences."

Kajal is the latest celebrity to express shock and anguish at the loss of lives in the incident. Several other top stars from the south too have expressed their grief on the loss of lives in the incident. Notable among those who expressed their condolences are actors Nagarjuna, Vijay, Vishal and Varun Tej Konidela. Divya Dutta Wishes Dharmendra for Speedy Recovery, Reflects on How Actor Has Special Place in Her Life (See Post).

Kajal Aggarwal Expresses Her Heartfelt Condolences on Delhi Blast

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on the incident, Nagarjuna wrote, "Stunned by the barbaric incident near the Red Fort. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones during this painful time."

Another Telugu actor, Varun Tej Konidela, too expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He wrote, "Heartbroken by the incident in Delhi’s Red Fort. Praying for the souls we lost and for strength to the families who are grieving. May they find peace during this unimaginable time." Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Shifted Home for Further Care.

Tamil actor Vishal, who was among scores of people across the country who expressed shock and grief, said that those responsible for this atrocious act must be caught and punished severely. Taking to his X timeline, Vishal, who is the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, wrote, "Saddening to hear the news about the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi especially being a tourist spot. Several lives lost, many injured and it's disheartening to see so many innocent lives being taken again by a barbaric act of terrorism."

"It's difficult to even say rest in peace to those innocent victims who passed away. Heart goes out to everyone who have lost their lives and the injured victims," he added. Well known actor-turned-politician Vijay too expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Taking to his X timeline to express his condolences, Vijay wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured."

For the unaware, a deadly blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. In the wake of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all major cities across India to intensify security measures.

