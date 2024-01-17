Netflix has recently announced its lineup of upcoming South Indian releases, and on January 17, the streaming giants made another big announcement regarding an upcoming film. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan reprises his iconic Senapathy character in Indian 2, jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films. The film, directed by Shankar, will make its theatrical release on April 12, 2024. On January 17, Netflix took to their social media handles to announce the acquisition of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film and wrote, "Senapathy is back with a vengeance and we couldn't be more fired up. #Indian2 is coming soon to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi after theatrical release!" Indian 2 - An Intro: 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan Returns As Senapathy In Shankar Shanmugam's Upcoming Film (Watch Teaser Video).

