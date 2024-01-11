Tamil superstar Suriya, who stole the show in the last scene of Vikram with his stint as Rolex Bhai, has wrapped up his part for the upcoming film Kanguva. The actor took to his X, and shared the update with his fans as he shared a new still from the film. The image shared by Suriya features him in the character of a warrior and the film travels in two different time periods, ancient and modern era. Suriya 42: Actor Suriya Sivakumar Is Reportedly Playing a Double Role in His Next Which Marks Disha Patani’s Tamil Debut.

He wrote in the caption: “My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge and special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing (sic)”. Suriya Birthday Special: From Singam to Soorarai Pottru, 5 Stellar Performances of Tamil Cinema’s Heartthrob! (Watch Videos).

Kanguva also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Presented by Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations Vamsi-Pramod, the film will be released in 10 languages including 3D format.

