Suriya, who portrayed the menacing Rolex in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 hit Vikram—the second instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)—gained immense popularity for his villainous role. Fans and movie enthusiasts alike rallied for a standalone film about his character. Following the successful collaboration, rumours of a potential collaboration between Suriya and Lokesh for a superhero film started circulating. In fact, during an interview, Suriya himself hinted at Irumbu Kai Mayavi as a future project. However, the latest buzz suggests that Aamir Khan may take the lead role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s superhero film instead of Suriya. Rolex Spin-Off: Suriya Confirms Lokesh Kanagaraj Directing Him in LCU Standalone Film.

Suriya About ‘Irumbu Kai Mayavi’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India in October 2024, Suriya spoke about his future projects and mentioned Irumbu Kai Mayavi, stating, “There are two ideas, Rolex and his dream project is supposed to be Irumbu Kai Mayavi. I don’t know if it’s again coming back to me or a bigger actor… we don’t know. But, the intent is there, the thought it there to work with each other. We have a producer also waiting.” At this point, there’s no official confirmation whether Aamir Khan has been finalised for the role. Did Suriya Hint at Aamir Khan Playing the Lead in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Dream Project ‘Irumbu Kai Maayavi’? (Watch Video).

Suriya Discussing About ‘Irumbu Kai Mayavi’

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with Rajinikanth’s upcoming action thriller Coolie, produced by Sun Pictures, which is slated for release later this year. Additionally, Kaithi 2, the sequel to Narain’s 2019 hit Kaithi, is also in development.

