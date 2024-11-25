The music of Kanguva is currently an international rage, with Indian listeners across the globe. And when we say rage, we mean it because this Devi Sri Prasad musical is playing ON loop across global chartbusters. So how does DSP do this, again and again?

The music genius has turned into a giant-figure in film music because of his ability to add soul to every single-track he composes, be it retro or modern.The 45-year-old composer who is known for films like Pushpa and Pushpa:2 can get people grooving each time because he combines vintage with contemporary.

If the fire song of Kanguva lifts the fervour, then "YOLO" is the global youth go-to-dance-number because of its foot-tapping quality. "Thailaivane" and "Mannippu" are the soul-searchers which haunt audiences long after they have left the theatres.

The "Aa Raro Aa Riro" brings out the paternal instinct and is good enough to melt even the stone-hearted listener; while "Thailaivane", talks of the bravery and valour of Kanguva. And, is the kind of war-cry, every brave heart wishes to hear. It can be your morning anthem, afternoon anthem or can even lull you into a tumultuous stupor because it gives you gooseflesh,’’ say radio jockeys across FMs.

Coming back to the fire song, the drumbeats at the start of the song get you on your feet, and as you sing praises of the agni (fire), you wake up the dormant person in you, channeling energy to tackle everyday trials.

Kanguva is seen as a musical super-success because each song of DSP’s has a uniqueness. And, frankly it is one of the reasons to see this film in a theatre with a sound-system that can rock your world.

Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green had signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe.

