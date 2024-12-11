Suriya Sivakumar’s much-anticipated project, tentatively titled Suriya 45, is directed by RJ Balaji and has been generating significant buzz. Recent reports suggest that Trisha Krishnan might be cast as the female lead in this film, though no official confirmation has been made. Adding fuel to these speculations are viral photos of Suriya and Trisha, which have taken social media by storm. ‘Suriya 45′: ’Aasa Kooda’ Sensation Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman As Music Director for Suriya-RJ Balaji’s Upcoming Film – Check Announcement!

Trisha Krishnan in ‘Suriya 45’?

The photos feature Suriya dressed as an advocate, exuding a sharp and intense look. One image, reportedly captured at PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research in Neelambur, Tamil Nadu, shows him in a white shirt, black pants, and sunglasses, complemented by a rugged beard. Another still, from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, showcases Trisha alongside Suriya, both dressed as lawyers. These glimpses, shared on X (formerly Twitter), have sparked excitement, with claims that they are from the sets of RJ Balaji’s upcoming directorial project. ‘Identity’ Teaser: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Aim To Uncover Murder Mystery Through Face Mapping in Akhil Paul–Anas Khan’s Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Viral Photos

Suriya 45 is being produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. While fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the cast, these photos have certainly added on to their excitement to Suriya and Trisha reunite for the fourth time.

