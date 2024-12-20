A video of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has surfaced online showing him leaving for the US with his family. Earlier reports had revealed that he would be undergoing surgery and taking a month-long break. Before heading to Miami, the actor addressed the media, assuring everyone that his health was fine. He shared that he would be treated by a senior doctor at Miami Cancer Institute, in Florida, and expressed confidence in the surgery. While focusing on his health, Shiva Rajkumar is also making headlines for his professional commitments. ‘KBC 16’: Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar To Appear on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Show Before His Surgery in the US?

Shiva Rajkumar has partnered with the Mumbai-based production house, ADD-ONE Films, for his upcoming film MB, reports Oneindia. The production house, known for large-scale events, will be led by producers Manoj Banode and Khem Chand Khadgi. Although details about the cast and storyline are being kept under wraps, fans are excited about the collaboration.

About the surgery, Shiva Rajkumar also shared, “Dr Murugan, senior doctor at MCI will be treating me. I have spoken to him, and I am confident about the surgery,” reports Times Now. He reassured his fans, adding that he will be away for five weeks, with his return flight scheduled for January 25, and he will be back in India on January 26.

