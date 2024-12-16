Shiva Rajkumar is widely recognised for his work in the Kannada film industry. Over the past month, there have been reports regarding his health. During a promotional event for Bhairathi Rangal, the actor confirmed that he had been facing health issues but reassured fans that he is fine and receiving treatment. He also revealed that he would need to undergo surgery, followed by a month-long break for recovery. The latest buzz surrounds his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC), which is reportedly set to take place before he departs for the US for surgery. Shiva Rajkumar Health Update: ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’ Actor To Undergo Surgery in the US? Kannada Star Addresses Health Concerns.

Shiva Rajkumar’s Appearance On ‘KBC 16’

According to a report by Oneindia, citing Kannada media reports, Shiva Rajkumar is scheduled to leave for Florida on December 18, with his surgery planned for December 24. The shoot for his KBC 16 episode was initially planned for December 10 but was postponed due to Amitabh Bachchan's health issues. It remains uncertain whether the shoot actually took place. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘7 Crore’ Joke Leaves Everyone in Splits; Amitabh Bachchan Reacts Saying ‘Galti Kardi Inko Yahaan Bula Kar’ (Watch Video).

Shiva Rajkumar’s Movies

On the professional front, Shiva Rajkumar was last seen in Bhairathi Rangal, a prequel to Mufti. He is also set to make his Tollywood debut in Ram Charan's tentatively titled project RC16. Additionally, he is reportedly slated to star in Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69.

