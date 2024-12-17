The year was 2004. Shah Rukh Khan delivered two major hits that year with Main Hoon Na and Veer-Zaara. All eyes were on his third release – Swades. After all, it was director Ashutosh Gowariker’s much-anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-nominated Lagaan. The music by A.R. Rahman was already winning over listeners. However, when Swades hit theatres, it received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. This writer still remembers the headline of one critical review – "Gowariker, Don’t Preach!" In India, Swades was labelled a box office disappointment. Yet, those who took the time to truly see the film for what it was were deeply moved. That included this writer, who watched it six times in theatres. Many, myself included, still consider Swades to feature Shah Rukh Khan’s finest performance as an actor. Swades Easter Egg in Jawan Explained: How Ridhi Dogra's Character is Delightful Tribute to One of Shah Rukh Khan's Best Films!

Now, on December 17, 2024, Swades completes 20 years. The film is being fondly revisited and celebrated. Its bold critiques of casteism and blind faith are being praised, and Swades has officially attained ‘masterpiece’ status. The songs by AR Rahman remain timeless, and Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of NRI Mohan Bhargava continues to mesmerise audiences. Some argue that a film like Swades could never be made today, in this era of rampant nationalism. Imagine how contemporary audiences would react to a Muslim superstar saying, "Main nahi manta hamara desh duniya ka sabse mahaan desh hai" (I don’t believe our country is the world’s greatest country). You get the picture, right?

On the occasion of Swades’ 20th birthday, we present 20 fascinating facts about the movie that every Swades-phile should know:

1. Swades is inspired by a real-life NRI couple, Aravinda Pillalamarri and Ravi Kuchimanchi, who left the USA to return to India, focusing on rural development and helping people displaced by the Narmada Dam project. Their story is detailed in Rajni Bakshi’s book Bapu Kuti, which won over Gowariker. The book even makes a cameo in the scene where Mohan meets Geeta at the bookstore.

2. The idea of an NRI returning to his village to bring back his nanny was inspired by a two-episode story from Zee TV’s Yule Love Stories, in which Ashutosh Gowariker starred as the lead. Is Swades Inspired By Old Zee TV Show? This Viral Clip From Yule Love Stories, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Reminds Fans of Shah Rukh Khan's Film and Rightly So!

3. The film’s hydroelectric project subplot was drawn from the Kannada novel Chigurida Kanasu by K Shivaram Karanth. The novel was also adapted into a Kannada movie of the same name in 2003, starring Dr Shiva Rajkumar.

4. Swades was not Shah Rukh Khan’s first film with Gowariker. SRK had a cameo in Gowariker’s directorial debut Pehla Nasha (1993), appearing in a dream sequence alongside Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

5. Swades became the first Indian movie to shoot at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, made possible partly due to Gowariker’s Oscar nod for Lagaan. Shah Rukh Khan later filmed scenes for Zero at NASA.

6. Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Tushar Gandhi, believes Swades reflects his grandfather’s ideals. Mohan Bhargava’s name pays homage to the ‘Father of the Nation’, and the film begins with Gandhi’s quote: "Hesitating to act because the whole vision might not be achieved, or because others do not yet share it, is an attitude that only hinders progress."

7. Swades marked Gayatri Joshi’s only acting role. A popular model featured in ads and music videos, she married businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005.

8. The role of Mohan Bhargava was first offered to Hrithik Roshan, who turned it down. R Madhavan was also considered. Hrithik later collaborated with Gowariker on Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro.

9. AR Rahman’s song "Aahista Aahista", a lullaby sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, didn’t make it to the final cut. Some claim it was included in select theatrical versions.

10. The song "Pal Pal Hai Bhari" exemplifies secularism. It was directed by a Hindu (Gowariker), composed by a convert Muslim (A.R. Rahman), penned by an atheist Muslim (Javed Akhtar), and lip-synced by a Muslim superstar (Shah Rukh Khan).

11. "Yun Hi Chala Chal" was featured in Deadpool 2 (2018) during a scene where Dopinder (Karan Soni) plays the song in his cab, much to Cable’s (Josh Brolin) irritation. The tune was originally composed for Lagaan.

12. Shah Rukh Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Swades but controversially lost the National Award for Best Actor trophy to Saif Ali Khan (Hum Tum). Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, then headed the CBFC, which some believe influenced the jury.

13. Udit Narayan won the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for "Yeh Taara Woh Taara". Mahesh Limaye won Best Cinematography.

14. Two Swades characters got nods in Shah Rukh Khan’s later movies. In Brahmāstra (2022), his scientist character is named Mohan Bhargav. In Jawan (2023), Riddhi Dogra plays Kaveri Amma, a nod to the film’s beloved foster mother. Brahmastra: From Swades to Harry Potter, 11 Movies and Series Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-Starrer Reminded Us Of.

15. Returning to AR Rahman's songs, the romantic track "Dekho Na" had the Oscar-winning composer re-use his tune from "Baba Kichchu Tha" from Baba (2002), starring Rajinikanth and Manisha Koirala.

16. Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker made their adult acting debuts together in Holi (1984). Aamir had a cameo in Gowariker's directorial debut Pehla Nasha, and later played the main lead in his next two directorials, Baazi (1995) and Lagaan (2001). The director paid a sneaky tribute to his friend by using his footage from Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) in the scene before "Yeh Taara" song, in which Aamir was a child artiste.

17. Aamir Khan, who was filming Mangal Pandey then, gave the muhurat shot for Swades while sporting his character’s moustache.

18. In 2021, the U.S. Navy Band performed "Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera" for Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu at a special event, and the video went viral.

19. Swades was the first film under Ashutosh Gowariker’s production banner AGPPL, which also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year a few days back.

20. Danish Aslam, Kiran Rao, and Ayan Mukerji worked as assistant directors on Swades. All three went on to have successful directorial careers. Karan Malhotra (Agneepath, Shamshera) also served as Script & Continuity Supervisor.

If you’re in the mood for a dose of Swades, the movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

