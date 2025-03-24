Mukesh Kumar Singh’s film Kannappa is a mythological fantasy starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. Manchu plays the titular character, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, and the Hindu god holds a significant presence in the film. Interestingly, the deity’s influence seems to extend beyond the narrative, as the film’s team has invoked Lord Shiva to address the trolling they’ve faced. This was evident during a recent press meet for Kannappa. ‘Kannappa’ Teaser 2: Vishnu Manchu Fights Enemies and Akshay Kumar Features As Mahadev in This Epic Saga Co-Starring Prabhas and Mohanlal (Watch Video).

Despite its star-studded cast and the hype surrounding it, Kannappa has been subjected to intense trolling. When questioned about this during the press meet, actor Raghu Babu responded, “If anyone trolls our film Kannappa, they will face the wrath and curse of Lord Shiva.”

This incident follows a trend of filmmakers invoking divine intervention to hype their movies. For instance, Adipurush director Om Raut previously requested theatres to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman. Now, with Raghu Babu calling upon Lord Shiva’s wrath against detractors, one wonders which of these statements is more absurd - and whether such declarations might even risk displeasing the gods themselves.

Watch the Video Below:

In Kannappa, Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Lord Shiva, which is particularly intriguing given that the actor was initially set to portray the same deity in his 2023 hit OMG 2. However, the Censor Board disallowed this, leading to the character being reimagined as a messenger of Lord Shiva. This time, however, there seem to be no reservations about him playing the role. Additionally, Mohanlal and Prabhas will appear in cameos as two avatars of Lord Shiva, while Kajal Aggarwal portrays Goddess Parvathi. ‘Kannappa’ Song ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’: First Track From Vishnu Manchu’s Epic Film Launched by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Preithy Mukundan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, and Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran. Kannappa is scheduled for theatrical release on April 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).