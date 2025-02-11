The first track from the highly awaited film Kannappa is out. Titled "Shiva Shiva Shankara", the song was unveiled by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the revered founder of the Art of Living Foundation. ‘Kannappa’: Leaked Picture of Prabhas From Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Upcoming Fantasy Film Goes Viral, Makers Announce INR 5 Lakh Reward To Trace Culprit.

This is the first time Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has graced the music release event of a film. "Shiva Shiva Shankara" has been launched at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram in Bangalore. Kannappa director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Actress Sumalatha, Dr. Mohan Babu, music director Stephen Devassy, and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry were also present at the event, alongside other esteemed dignitaries.

Watch ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’ Song:

Expressing their gratitude, the production team released a statement saying, "This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing."

Dr. Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, also shares his thoughts about the song launch. He stated, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey.”

The Hindi version of "Shiva Shiva Shankara" has been sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy. The lyrics of the track have been penned by Shekhar Astitwa.

Kannappa is an epic retelling of the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devoted Shiva Bhakta.

The movie enjoys a stellar cast with Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo as the ancillary cast.

Additionally, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in cameo appearances.

Sheldon Chau has looked after the camera work and the editing has been performed by Anthony. ‘Kannappa’: Makers of Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Film Unveil Striking Poster of Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva on His Birthday!.

Produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on 25th April, 2025.

